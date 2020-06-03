AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people are dead after a crash Tuesday night in Amherst.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that Amherst Police was called to the area of 916 West Street around 7:40 p.m. yesterday for a crash between a Datsun 280ZX and a Honda minivan.
The two people inside the Datsun was driver, 42-year-old Euclides Almeida and 28-year-old Ailton Correia, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The minivan driver stayed on-scene and cooperated with investigators. The driver was then taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
"A preliminary investigation indicates that the Datsun was traveling in the southbound lane, crossed the double solid yellow lines in a no passing zone, and crashed head on with the Honda minivan in the northbound lane," Carey added.
No charges or citations have been issued.
The crash remains under investigation by Amherst Police, troopers assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney's office, and members of the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
