AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The town of Amherst is one of four communities in western Mass. now color-coded as "red" and considered at high risk for the spread of the coronavirus.
This latest development comes as UMass Amherst sees a rise in cases among students who live off-campus. That number is now up to 125.
In a virtual town meeting on Thursday, Amherst Town Manager Paul Bockelman talked about how the red designation is already impacting the community.
"The most immediate has been sports. Other schools are canceling games that they may have with our students, which is a shame because sports for a lot of our youth is their only outlet, and something important," he explained.
Bockelman reacted to the town now being in the red-zone on the state’s COVID-19 risk map.
Amherst joins Springfield, Holyoke, and Sunderland also in the red. With many UMass Amherst students living off-campus in Amherst and neighboring Sunderland, town leaders said they are keeping an eye on cases, especially after a cluster tied to an off-campus party in September.
“We are trying to up our game. We’re working very closely with our partners at the university," said Dave Ziomek, assistant town manager. "To try to kind of double down on all of the precautions, the state, and the federal government is recommending.”
He told Western Mass News they are doubling down on communication efforts.
“I would say redoubling our efforts. Both online but also in person," he explained.
Town leaders are also concerned that being a red community will keep visitors away.
"We worry about the impact on our businesses because the sort of general feeling, 'Oh, it's a red community,' I think it's a very crude tool, and I don't necessarily think it's a helpful one," Bockelman noted. It's designed to get people's attention, which it does, but it has some other consequences."
This is all happening as Governor Charlie Baker recently allowed restaurants in the Bay State to seat up to 10 people at a table, and open bar areas for dining.
But over at Johnny’s Tavern in downtown Amherst, they’re holding off on that.
“We want to ease into things and take our time and do everything as informed as we can," said general manager of Johnny's Tavern, Megan Carroll. "Make sure anything we do, and any moves we make, to progress and move forward, and increase any capacity that we’re doing it as informed as we can and as safely as we can.”
Business for them is pretty steady.
"It is working well for us. We’ve very fortunate right now with business picking up," she said. "So we’ve been able to utilize all of the seats near the bar, which still gives people that feeling of being at the bar even though they’re not directly there.”
As of now, Amherst town leaders said they don’t plan on fining anyone for not following COVID-19 guidelines, but instead, they plan to continue to educate.
