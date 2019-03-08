AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A home for boys looking to focus on their education is in desperate need of donations in order to stay open.
The ABC House in Amherst is home to five Amherst High School students. They all come from school districts from across the country to western Massachusetts to get a better chance at a great education.
The house is structured, mandatory study hall every night. The kids that live there are referred to as scholars and they take their school work very seriously.
"For me, I like art. There is a really good art program here and it helps support that gift that I have and it allows me to do what I like to do," said Daniel Molina.
The scholars who live in the house told Western Mass News that they are all really close friends. It's a unique experience they share together.
"We have formed a sense of brotherhood, that comes with living together," said Pierre Tilus.
The ABC House has been around for 50 years and now more than ever, they said they are in need of donations.
"It does need to happen for it continue," said ABC House board member Chris Ehorn Jr.
They have a big gala fundraiser coming up this summer and they rely on those funds to keep the house running and keep the kids on the right track.
"We're always looking for more because there is a large house to maintain and a lot of mouths to feed for the year," Ehorn added.
Because the house relies so heavily on donations, the gala that they are holding this summer is vital so they can stay open.
For more information on the event, CLICK HERE.
