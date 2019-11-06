AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been three days since the devastating fire at the Muddy Brook Farm in Amherst that killed three horses.
Fire investigators estimate the total damages are close to half a million dollars.
"When I received the phone call at 6 a.m., I didn’t believe it," said Morgan Lynch.
After seven years of working at Muddy Brook Farm, Lynch said it's her second home, but on Sunday morning, she got a phone call from her boss with news that she never wanted to hear.
"The owner, Kathy, is the one who saw it because she was up in the morning trying to prepare for the horse show and then she turned around and saw the flames coming from the barn," Lynch explained.
Luckily, the fire was contained to just one of their three barns.
Not only did they lose one of their three barns, what was inside that barn was essential to their daily operations.
"It has our tac, school horses, our grain to feed the horses, a tractor to drag the ring...same tractor that helped us bring hay and that kind of stuff. It also house helmets and boots," Lynch noted.
On top of all that, they also lost three of their horses in the tragedy.
"We have a very large operation. I would say we have 70 right now. There were nine horses in the barn at the time of the fire. Six of them were able to get out. What happens with horses, if they’re scared, you can do all you can to get them out, but if they’re scared, they’re not gonna move and that’s what happened unfortunately," Lynch said.
As they mourn their losses, their focus in on the future.
"We hope to have everything up and running by Monday. Our goal now is to try to fit everybody to new bridles and saddles, so we can get our lessons up and running," Lynch said.
While it will be all-hands-on-deck to accomplish that goal, Lynch told Western Mass News that they are overwhelmed with support from the community.
"Everybody just keeps asking what they can do to help us. Bodies here just helping get stuff done daily operations. It’s also a GoFundMe account that’s been setup for the farm that’s been green rapidly which is awesome. Anything helps because we're starting from scratch," Lynch noted.
If you'd like to help, CLICK HERE for more information on the GoFundMe page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.