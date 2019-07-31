AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Aging buildings and costly repairs continue to be a problem for several departments in the town of Amherst.
According to a town report, the central fire station has been called “woefully inadequate and not a safe place to work", and the DPW facility does not meet industry and code standards.
"The main thing is this station was built in 1929, so it’s 90-years-old," Amherst Assistant Fire Chief Lindsay Stromgren tells us.
The Amherst Fire Department's central station is a fixture in the middle of town, but a new report released by town officials lists a number of problems at the station, including the building not being a safe place to work...
"This is the firefighter's quarters and the ceiling collapsed here a few months ago," noted Ass. Chief Stromgren.
The station being too small for fire and EMS trucks...
"The height and width of typical fire trucks and ambulances would not fit to these doors. When we order them, we have to have them customized to have the height down and keep the width in," continued Ass. Chief Stromgren.
Living and bathroom areas not meeting national standards or codes...
"Not our entire building, but a few of our sinks came up as unacceptable levels of lead, and really no solution other than to replace all the plumbing," stated Ass. Chief Stromgren.
And response from the station to South and East Amherst is dangerously delayed.
The damage sustained to the upper wall and ceiling has been there for at least four years now after a water leak caused the ceiling to collapse.
Boards have been put up as a temporary fix, but more needs to be done.
"The conclusion is that Amherst does not want to invest significant money into these buildings to upgrade them. They need to be demolished and replaced," says Assistant Town Manager David Ziomek.
Ziomek tells Western Mass News, over the next six months, the town will be looking at their highest needs and what they can afford.
That includes necessary changes to the town's DPW facility that has been cited for being undersized and not meeting industry and code standards for safety, ventilation, and electrical operations.
"Is very, very old and doesn’t provide adequate training areas for our DPW staff. It does not provide indoor storage for, often, very expensive and critical vehicles that need to be maintained over time," said Ziomek.
The town is now exploring options to build a new DPW facility and build a new central fire station at the site of the current DPW.
"They’re working environment is very, very important to us. It’s all about efficiency. They’re the ones doing the job. They need to have the resources and tools to do their job. They need to be in a safe environment and an environment you feel comfortable working in," added Ziomek.
