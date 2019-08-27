AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As most college students prepare to head back to school next week, some students are already back in a unique style classroom.
While the Amherst Fire Department makes the change from summer to school year operations, that includes training new department members.
"The student force, which is Engine 3, they're built of college students. There's some Amherst College students, University of Massachusetts students, and they have been in existence about 60 years. They are an auxiliary force," said Amherst Fire Capt. Stephen Gaughan.
The Amherst Fire Department said this becomes one of their busiest times of the year.
"Obviously, we seen an increase, an uptick in traffic as the population goes up about 35,000," Gaughan added.
The Amherst Fire Department told Western Mass News having even just these two dozen extra student volunteers as part of the department makes a big difference when responding to calls.
"We are learning the basic skills of firefighting, so we are able to serve the town of Amherst as student firefighters. That includes anything from pulling hose lines. You can see behind me, we are extinguishing vehicle fires. We're also learning basic search and rescue, how to throw ladders, all basic firefighting skills," said UMass senior Tyler Hallock.
Gaughan added, "About a third of the permanent force today came from the student force once years ago, so a lot of these kids will go on to the fire service as a career."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.