AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After following a fire at Amherst
College Friday evening, firefighters said it serves as a reminder of just how crucial of an issue this has become.
This was the scene Friday at Amherst College after a fire broke out in a science lab.
Matt Sposito, President of the Amherst firefighters local 1764 union, told Western Mass News that just one engine responded with one available firefighter to that fire.
This, while they waited for another engine with three more firefighters to respond.
"That individual showed up on the scene to a routine alarm and found it to be a significant fire with the suppression system activated at which time we needed to call in for additional resources from home and surrounding communities to assist in mitigating that," President Sposito said.
Amherst Fire Department ended up needing the help from the Belchertown, Hadley, South Hadley, and Northampton Fire Departments to help respond to the town's medical calls while resources were tied up at Amherst College.
"We operate two fire trucks with a minimum of three firefighters on each fire truck and also three ambulances with a minimum of two firefighter paramedics so just based on that the math just doesn't work out. We cross-staff," President Sposito said.
President Sposito said that ideally, there need to be three people on each engine and two people in each ambulance all times.
According to the union, they are the smallest career force of any community in the state with its population range, yet it's one of the busiest.
"We often times have an engine showing up to active fires with only one individual making decisions to either go in and asses the situation for life, safety or property or wait for additional resources that might be 10-20 minutes away in order to get a more appropriate and safe response to that scene," President Sposito explained.
He says that the solution to their problem is simple.
"We need to increase our staffing levels to address the public safety issues," President Sposito noted.
President Sposito encourages everyone in the community to support firefighters by contacting the town's council member's and ask that public safety become a priority.
