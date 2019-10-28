AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Amherst firefighters are coming out with an important message and this isn’t the first time they are sharing it.
Saturday evening, the Amherst Fire Department was called to a house fire on Greenwich Road, right off Route 116.
The original call said there were two occupants still inside, but because of staffing issues at the department, only two trucks - each with one firefighter - were first on-scene, limiting their ability to go inside.
"We’re constantly placed in that situation where we’re showing up with too few resources and being placed making hard decisions of going in, searching for life safety or waiting for additional resources until we can do that effectively," said Matthew Sposito with Amherst Firefighters Local 1774.
Saturday evening was a situation the Amherst Fire Department said they are becoming too familiar with.
"The initial dispatch was for a structure fire with occupants inside. We were later updated that those occupants were family pets and the crews had to wait in order to make entry and get those dogs out. One of them was able to be revived and one, unfortunately, subcomed to smoke inhalation," Sposito added.
With only two trucks and two firefighters on-scene, the responders were limited to what they could do before more help arrived.
"There’s lot of things that need to be done in the first minute or so of a major incident and the National Fire Protection Agency requires a two-in, two-out rule for both occupant safety and firefighter safety, so if you’re showing up with just one person, you need to not only get a water supply, do a scene size-up, stretch lines, but also mitigate any life safety and wait for additional resources to go in and make any major moves," Sposito explained.
Sposito told Western Mass News they've reached out to town officials countless times to try get the funding they need to get their firefighting services at a safe level for everyone.
"In 30 years, there hasn’t been a significant increase in our numbers. In 1980, there was a study and suggestion that we have a 15 person minimum and we currently are running with a seven to eight person minimum, so we are currently at half staff," Sposito noted.
No one was in the house Saturday evening at the time of the fire, but Sposito said it's only a matter of time until this decades-long issue could seriously impact human lives.
We reached out to town officials Monday and haven't heard back, but when Western Mass News looked into the issue in July, the assistant town manager told us over the next six months, the town would be looking at their highest needs and what they can afford.
Also, that the fire department's working environment is very important to them. It's all about efficiency and they need to have the resources and tools to do their job.
