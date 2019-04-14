AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A fire fully engulfed a garage this morning in Amherst and will now have to be knocked down, the fire department says.
According to Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson, they were called to 52 Fearing St. for the fire. This was just before 7 a.m. Sunday.
When firefighters arrived the garage was already engulfed in flames.
Nelson says they had some trouble accessing the garage to knock the fire down because of 3 'abandoned' cars in the driveway.
Once the cars were moved, firefighters were able to put out the flames.
But Nelson says they are now bringing in a backhoe to knock the building down so they can completely extinguish the flames.
Right now, we're being told there are some hot spots still.
Luckily, no injuries have been reported.
Nelson says the garage was full of items so firefighters were not sent inside to battle the flames for safety reasons.
It is a detached garage.
No word yet on the cause of this fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.