AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As we head into the cold weather months, a homeless shelter is opening for the season Friday in Amherst.
The church at 434 North Pleasant Street is home to that shelter.
We got an inside look inside earlier today with the director Kevin Noonan, who was one of the original founders of Craig’s Place.
The shelter has 22 beds available for men and six for women and Noonan said they will not turn anyone away if they suffer from addiction because they want to offer them a safe space.
Noonan told Western Mass News why it’s so important to have the shelter.
“We’re happy to be here. We welcome them and we’re hopeful people will pass the word...as it becomes coldest, it’s difficult for people to survive," Noonan explained.
Noonan also told us that the shelter could always use some donations from the public. Specifically, they are asking for donations of blankets and toiletries.
The shelter is set to open at 9:30 p.m. Friday and those staying have to leave by 8 a.m.
The shelter will operate until May 1.
