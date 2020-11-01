AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new homeless shelter opened up in Amherst on Sunday. Craig's Doors relocated to offer more space to allow people to be more socially distant.
The new shelter is located at 121 North Pleasant Street in Amherst, and will be open around the clock, which a service that's crucial as the temperatures continue to drop.
"We'll probably close for a few hours during the day to clean, but if it's an inclement weather day, we will be here all day," said the executive director of Craig's Doors, Kevin Noonan.
The updated space can accommodate up to 16 guests at a time, aside from a safe place to stay. The shelter is also offering a variety of services, including housing assistance and medical care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.