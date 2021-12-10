AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- An Amherst man is facing multiple charges, including bomb threat for an incident outside of a bar.
Around 10:30 Friday morning, officers responded to The Spoke on Pleasant Street for a suspicious incident report.
Officers found a propane tank placed near the front door. A witness then identified the suspect, Tyron Looper, as someone who had recently trespassed at the estblishment. Ploce found him a short distance away and arrested him.
He was arraigned Friday morning and is being held until his next court date on Tuesday.
