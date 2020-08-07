BERNARDSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State Police responded to a serious crash on I-91 South in Bernardston this morning.
The vehicle involved, a 2008 Toyota Sienna which went off the highway and down an embankment, police report.
This was at about 6:15 a.m. Friday 'just over the Vermont state line.'
We're told, a 21-year-old, Amherst man who was driving, was trapped in the vehicle after the crash happened.
State Police confirm the driver was rescued and transported to the hospital via a medical helicopter that was called in to the scene.
The driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment of 'serious injuries.'
The right lane of the highway in that area was closed down while emergency crews worked the crash scene.
The lane was reopened by about 8:30 a.m.
