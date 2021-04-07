NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There will soon be more options for western Massachusetts residents looking to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointments through the state's online system.

It's not just the mass vaccination sites they'll see when they get ready to sign-up. A major regional site is being added.

Sign-ups for COVID shots at the Northampton Senior Center are about to get easier as the state expands options on its pre-registration site.

“It’s been very rocky still from everything I’ve heard up until this point,” said Marty Nathan of Northampton.

Nathan shared the frustration she and other Northampton residents have been experiencing as they try book appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine. She eventually had to get help from Northampton community leaders, but Governor Charlie Baker is looking to make things easier.

“Later this week, the Amherst-Northampton collaborative and the Marshfield regional collaborative will be on our pre-registration system and appointments will be offered there for folks as well,” Baker said Wednesday.

Mass. launches COVID-19 vaccine preregistration system (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state has launched a new tool to make the process of signing up for your COVID-19 vaccine go a little bit smoother.

The governor announced that those who are preregistered through the state's online system will see locations in Hampshire County to choose from, along with the Eastfield Mall and the other mass vaccination sites in the state.

Along with that, more COVID-19 doses are expected to come. The Bay State will receive a one-time boost in supply this week from the federal government. It’s to help prevent a potential fourth surge of cases.

Nearly 830,000 doses will be shipped with 385,000 doses going to federal programs at community health centers and retail pharmacies and 445,000 doses will go directly to state and locally-run vaccination operations.

Northampton Public Health Director Merridith O’Leary told Western Mass News that being included in the preregistration system will make it easier for someone to book an appointment, but that does not stop wait times if there are just not enough doses.

“There’s a shortage all over the place for the vaccine. There’s so much capacity and not enough vaccine to satisfy that, so as soon as the state has the vaccine, hopefully, our allocation will get increased with that,” O’Leary explained.

Baker said he hopes supply issues will be resolved by April 19 - the day everyone age 16 and older will be eligible to get the shot.