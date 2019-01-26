Amherst officer commended for attempting to rescue drowning victim while off the clock.

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officer Kasey Nagle of the Amherst Police Department was awarded a letter of commendation this past week by his peers after attempting to rescue drowning victim while he was off the clock.
Amherst Police officials tell us that Officer Nagle responded to a call of a possible drowning victim at Puffers Pond on May 4, 2018, even though he wasn't dispatched.
Upon arrival, Officer Nagle jumped into the forty degree-water and swam to the location, about seventy-five yards out, where the victim was last reported.
Even though the conditions weren't ideal, Officer Nagle put himself in harm's way to locate and attempt to revive the victim.
Officer Nagle did locate the victim, and attempted to revive them.
Unfortunately, it was too late, but this selfless and brave act did not go unnoticed by the Amherst Police Department.
For his heroism, Officer Nagle was bestowed upon him the Amherst Police Department's highest honor, the letter of commendation.
