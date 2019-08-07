Amherst officer goes extra mile to help couple who dropped cell phone down storm drain.

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An Amherst Police officer went above and beyond to help a couple in their time of need.
According to Amherst Police officials, Officer Farber was approached by a couple, who were on a cross country road trip, on Sunday night.
They informed Officer Farber that they had accidentally dropped their cell phone down a storm drain.
Officer Farber and her fellow evening officers contacted the Amherst Fire Department, hoping to gain access to the storm drain.
Firefighters arrived and worked with Officer Farber and her fellow officers to pry the storm drain open.
Once opened, Officer Farber was able to fit down into the drain and retrieve the cell phone the travelers had dropped.
The couple was incredibly happy and thankful for Officer Farber and the assisting officials' efforts and were able to continue on with their cross country road trip.
