AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Nearly 200 UMass Amherst students are in trouble for violating the university's COVID-19 rules.
Amherst Town Manager Paul Bockelman could not elaborate, but he told Western Mass News the students are facing discipline.
According to Bockleman, 195 UMass students violated the school's COVID-19 protocols.
During Monday night's town council meeting, officials said the first cases of COVID-19 at UMass were reported at the end of last month and all of them stemmed from a small gathering on-campus.
Officials said the clusters of positive cases are rapidly growing with eight cases reported on September 21, 80 cases reported on October 3, and an additional 75 cases reported on October 5.
The town of Amherst is currently in the yellow zone for COVID-19 transmission.
New numbers are expected to be released tomorrow.
We have reached out to UMass Amherst for additional information, but have not yet heard back.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
