AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two dogs were killed and over two dozen people are without a place to live after an afternoon fire damaged ten different apartment units in Amherst.
Fire officials say there wouldn't have been as much damage had there been a sprinkler system.
Amherst Fire officials say the Boulders Apartments on Brittany Manor Drive in Amherst are grandfathered, in that older buildings are not required to have sprinkler systems unless major changes are made to the apartment complex.
On Monday afternoon, a fire alarm and smoke detector alerted people who live at the Boulders Apartment complex that something was wrong.
"The fact that there was a fire alarm and smoke detector, that is what got other people's attention while the occupant was sleeping in his bedroom and didn't know the fire was burning in his kitchen, and it was other people who were in the building that heard the smoke detector and the fire alarm going off. That's why they went to his apartment and went in and found the fire and got him out," Assistant Fire Chief Lindsay Stromgren of the Amherst Fire Department tells us.
Without a sprinkler system, Assistant Amherst Fire Chief Stromgren says the damage from Monday's fire is a lot worse.
"If there had been sprinklers in this apartment, the fire would have started, but it would have been put out much, much earlier. There would have been much less damage to this unit. It probably would have been confined to the kitchen area, where, in this case, the entire apartment has been destroyed, and it will have to be torn down to the beams," stated Assistant Fire Chief Stromgren.
Older buildings in Massachusetts are not required to install a sprinkler system.
This is unless the building is more than 7,500 gross square feet or undergoing under any major changes or additions.
"They are grandfathered in, so the law does not require them to come into play unless certain things come into play," says Assistant Fire Chief Stromgren.
The Assistant Fire Chief tells Western Mass News any newly-built commercial, multi family, and high rise buildings are required to have sprinkler systems.
"Sprinkler systems are also life safety. They can keep the fire at bay and give people time to get out, and they also help save the property," added Assistant Fire Chief Stromgren.
Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen of one of the apartments.
Some of the people driven from their apartments are being helped by the Red Cross.
