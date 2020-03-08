AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Amherst Police and Fire crews had a busy twenty-four hours as UMass-Amherst students celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with their annual 'Blarney Blowout', a day notorious for many parties.
Blarney Blowout is well-known for the 2014 riots that led to seventy arrests and police using pepper spray on students, but this year, twenty people were arrested and police and fire crews received thirty-one calls in just twenty-four hours, many for ambulances.
"We had a fairly busy day, which is to be expected," Amherst Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Olmstead tells us.
Blarney Blowout, a St. Patrick’s Day celebration while also celebrating the school’s Spring weekend, has become a well-known party day at UMass-Amherst.
Saturday’s event led to twenty people being arrested while police and fire crews received thirty-one calls in just twenty-four hours, many for alcohol-related incidents.
"Of those, four of them were engine calls and the rest were related to the ambulance," explained Assistant Chief Olmstead.
A breakdown of the number of arrests during Blarney Blowout in the last few years shows that after the seventy arrests in 2014, the numbers go down significantly, but then jump back up this year.
Amherst Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Olmstead tells Western Mass News he’s not surprised the arrest numbers haven’t stayed consistent.
"I think every year is a little different. It’s just the circumstances of what’s going on. It could be weather related, could be the number and types of parties, could be parties we see and where we see them, trying to make sure they stay small, and, ultimately, some of those may be related to underage drinking, so when they find those folks, they will arrest them, because of their age more so than anything they specifically did," stated Assistant Chief Olmstead.
The Amherst Fire Department called in help from the Easthampton and Northampton Fire Departments, making sure they could handle the anticipated call volumes.
"There's a lot of planning that goes into this. The police department does a great deal of planning and we help out doing the UMass side of this. We work really well together. We had emergency communication centers set up at both UMass and Amherst Police Department, so it was easy to cover all the calls and make sure we had enough resources to go to those calls when we had them," added Assistant Chief Olmstead.
Ed Blaguszewski, campus spokesperson for UMass-Amherst, tells Western Mass News that no arrests were made on campus and most of the day’s activity occurred in town.
