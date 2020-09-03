AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst and officials from the town of Amherst are holding a live virtual community forum on COVID-19 prevention efforts on-campus.
Officials are addressing questions from the community on COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, and quarantine protocols.
The semester began for UMass Amherst students just over a week ago and things look different on-campus for students. Social distancing is in place and masks are being worn.
This meeting comes as colleges across the country are cracking down on coronavirus protocols - some having to go fully remote after just days or weeks of being back on campus.
In the virtual meeting, UMass officials said they have tested more than 20,000 tests so far, with the majority of those being performed on a total of about 8,000 students.
“Students living on-campus have been tested three times already and students living off-campus has been tested twice, but will be asked to get tested again this week. We're confident that we're well-positioned to continue testing at the appropriate level,” said UMass Deputy Chancellor Steve Goodwin.
Goodwin went on to say they are proud of their testing plans and want to continue to keep students staff and the community safe.
UMass officials said they have rapid test results that come back in less than 24 hours in most cases.
