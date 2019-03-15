AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Students across the country walked out of school today, all in the name of climate change.
In Amherst, students from Amherst-Pelham Regional High School took part in the walkout.
They told Western Mass News that they want their community representatives to treat climate change as a crisis.
"Climate change is real. It is proven, but our government doesn't believe that. It's our future, it's the students. We're the ones that inherit this earth, but it's our future that's being put in jeopardy - not their's," said Naomi Johnson.
Student climate strike events were planned across western Massachusetts today and students from throughout the Bay State also made their way to the State House in Boston to meet with select legislators.
