AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The newest member of the Amherst Police Department now has a name.
Last week, the department announced that a new comfort K-9, a male chocolate English Labrador retriever, will be joining the department. He will be with his partner, Officer William Laramee, to help provide comfort and support in addition to community outreach.
Over the last several days, police asked for the public's help in choosing a name for the pup through an online poll.
"After an overwhelming response from the community which included over 6000 votes and thousands of shares on Facebook we are excited to introduce K9 Winston," Amherst Police said on Wednesday.
Winston will be sworn-in on September 10.
The public can also follow Winston on Instagram.
Anyone with requests to meet Winston or who would like to make a donation to the comfort K-9 program can contact Officer Laramee by email.
The comfort dog program is made possible through a donation from Peggi and Dave Brogan of Boonefield Labradors in New Hampshire. The department explained that the Brogans identify puppies that have suitable temperaments from litters and donate them to police departments across New England.
(1) comment
and i shall name him squishy
