AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Amherst Police Department Holiday Gift Drive has begun.
The department is accepting gifts from now through December 21. They are asking for an unwrapped gift, book, winter apparel, gift card, or wrapping supplies to the station at 111 Main Street.
Police are asking you to use the phone in the vestibule to notify the station officer of your donation. The officer will then transfer the gift out of the lobby for safekeeping.
For more information or questions, contact Detective Marcus Humber at (413) 259-3355 or humberm@amherstma.gov.
