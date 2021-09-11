AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Amherst Police arrested and charged a Springfield resident Friday night after responding to a reported disturbance call just after midnight Saturday.
According to Amherst Police, officers responded to 38 Nutting Ave. for a reported disturbance. Officers were advised that a firearm was seen and gunshots were heard in the area.
Upon arrival, Police saw college-aged people fleeing the area.
Police obtained a description of the clothing of the suspect, who was later identified as Carlos A. Vazquez, 21, of Springfield.
Vazquez was located and arrested by an officer a short distance away from the scene, attempting to flee the area in a motor vehicle. According to Police, Vazquez was found in possession of a 9mm handgun which was obtained without incident. Police later discovered he was not properly licensed to carry a firearm. Police believe the gun was not discharged.
Vazquez was charged with:
- Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
- Firearm, Carry without a License
- Firearm, Possess Large Capacity
- Ammunition without FID card
Vazquez is being held at the Hampshire County House of Correction. Vazquez is expected to be arraigned in the Eastern Hampshire District Court on Sept. 13th.
The incident is under investigation. There is no immediate danger to the public, according to Police.
