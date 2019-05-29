AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Drivers in Amherst, heads up, road crews will be doing paving work today on East Pleasant Street.
Police say you should avoid the area if at all possible.
Expect heavy delays if you need to access some of the areas off the stretch of East Pleasant St. that's being worked on.
This includes Tillson Farm Road, Olympia Drive, Orchard Hill Drive, Village Park Apartments, the UMass Police Station.
For the last couple of weeks from Strong Street to Eastman Lane, the road has been ground up, police say.
They says at the times the road will be unusable while the asphalt cools.
The Amherst Police Department says if you are traveling through the area:
From the South (including Strong Street, Triangle Street, and downtown Amherst), enter the campus via N. Pleasant Street from the area of the new traffic circle.
From the North, (including Shutesbury, Leverett, Pine Street, etc) avoid East Pleasant Street and take Pine Street all the way to North Pleasant Street and head to campus toward the older traffic Circle at the intersection with Eastman Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.