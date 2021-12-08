AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An investigation is underway after two women were taken to area hospitals after attending a college party in Amherst.
Amherst Police Det. Lt. William Menard said that around 1:20 a.m. Friday, officers were called to 20 Allen Street, which is a satellite fraternity house of Alpha Epsilon Pi, for a report of an unresponsive female who needed medical attention.
When emergency crews first arrived on-scene, they were reportedly denied entry by several "uncooperative college aged males," Menard explained, adding that while they were looking for the female, police saw what appeared to be an underage drinking party taking place.
Officers found that female at a nearby residence, where she was reportedly taken by those who were hosting the party at the Allen Street location. She was taken to Holyoke Medical Center. A second female, who also attended the party, was helped on-campus by UMass Police and taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital.
Investigators applied for and were granted a search warrant, which was executed early Friday afternoon. Menard said that while conducting the search, officers saw what appeared to be health and safety violations inside the building. Town inspectors deemed the building uninhabitable and the residents were ordered to vacate the building.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.