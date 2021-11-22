AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Amherst Police Department is kicking off their holiday gift drive Monday. It will take place until December 20.
Unwrapped gifts such as winter apparel, gift cards, books as well as wrapping supplies can be dropped off at 111 Main Street in Amherst.
All gifts can be left in the box in the outer lobby of the police department. Donators can use the phone in the vestibule to notify the station officer about the donation.
Donations will be distributed to the Amherst Survival Center, Bridge Family Resource Center, and Jessie's House.
