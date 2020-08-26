AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With classes back in session at UMass Amherst, many of them online due to COVID-19 concerns, the college experience is much different for students on and off campus.
Extra attention is on crowd sizes and social distancing.
This past weekend was the first weekend with UMass Amherst students back in town since all classes went virtual back in March.
Amherst Police Chief Scott Livingstone told Western Mass News they responded to mostly noise complaint, resulting in three fines and three arrests.
“The fines and violation of the nuisance house ordinance that we have were based on noise disturbances and that sort of thing, as were the arrests,” Livingstone explained.
One of those complaints - an off-campus party - ended with $300 fines for each person living in the house.
Livingstone said they also dealt with a crowd issue.
“That was addressed by the officers as well, with people who were at the residences after the fact, But that isn’t going to be our primary function,” Livingstone added.
For Amherst Police, their primary function will be noise complaints.
As for when it comes to masks and social distancing, they’re going to hire COVID-19 ambassadors, who will explain the importance of wearing a mask, social distancing, and staying safe while learning.
“They will go around to different sections of town including downtown and just be educators,” Livingstone said.
We spoke with one UMass student, who is staying away from the party life.
“Well, because I really value being able to go on campus and I am worried that if there’s another outbreak on-campus, then they’re going to send us all home,” said UMass sophomore Jessica Lukaskiewicz
The Amherst Police Department is looking to hire 15 to 20 COVID-19 ambassadors with the pay starting at $15 an hour. Information will soon be available here.
