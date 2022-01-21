AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)— The Amherst Police Department is alerting residents after an uptick in catalytic converter thefts in town.
Police say over the last week, officers have been taking increased reports of thefts of catalytic converters stolen from vehicles during the overnight hours.
They are urging anyone who sees suspicious activity to contact the department at 413-259-3008.
They are also asking anyone who may have home surveillance footage of the incidents to share it with police.
Video may include vehicles traveling slowly, without lights, in and out of neighborhoods during late night hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.