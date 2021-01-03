amherst dog rescue 103020

(Amherst Police Department Phot)

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Amherst Police Officers rescued a stranded dog Sunday morning.

amherst dog resue 1032020

(Amherst Police Department Photo)

Officers were called to the area of the Lawrence Swamp off the rail trail for a report of a stranded dog in the water after the dog became separated from its owner.

Amherst Police officers Farber and Damon responded and safely rescued the dog, Lula.

Lula’s owner had reported her dog missing to the Amherst Police Department. She was then directed to the scene and reunited with her dog.

