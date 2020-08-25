AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in one Hampshire County town is looking for the public's help in naming the newest member of their force.
Amherst Police said Tuesday that a new comfort K-9, a male chocolate English Labrador retriever, will be joining the department on September 10. He will be with his partner, Officer William Laramee, to help provide comfort and support in addition to community outreach.
The comfort dog program is made possible through a donation from Peggi and Dave Brogan of Boonefield Labradors in New Hampshire. The department explained that the Brogans identify puppies that have suitable temperaments from litters and donate them to police departments across New England.
“It is my belief that a comfort dog is an invaluable tool for fostering positive interaction between the department and the community we serve. The canine will be integrated into established community outreach initiatives, assist with sensitive case investigations, critical incidents debriefs and provide a positive presence within the department...We are grateful for the generosity of Boonefield Labradors and are eager to get this new and exciting program started," said Amherst Police Chief Scott Livingstone in a statement.
Now, the department needs your help in naming their new canine.
To cast your vote, CLICK HERE.
