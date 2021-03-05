AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Normally at this point in March, UMass Amherst students would be getting ready for spring break and potentially anticipating the party weekend known as the blarney blowout.
This year, the concern is the COVID-19 pandemic and making sure no students gather together in large groups.
Students we spoke to said last year was definitely a party. Many people didn’t think the COVID-19 virus was close to home. They said this year, it’s a different story and they would like to see their classmates stay indoors.
The Blarney Blowout usually brings out large crowds from the UMass Amherst off-campus community. This year, amid the coronavirus pandemic and coming off a 14-day stay-at-home order due to a COVID-19 spike on campus last month, Galvin Isbell, a senior on-campus, said this is not the time to party.
“I hope everyone abides by the rules. I think obviously, this global pandemic is something that is of serious magnitude, and I think just because we’re young and healthy, it shouldn’t be an exception. I hope everyone stays home, masked up,” Isbell noted.
UMass Amherst spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski said in a statement:
“The university will monitor the situation as needed and a number of campus offices are already at work with campus and town partners to ensure a peaceful environment for both students and local residents."
In addition, Blaguszewski added that “students should anticipate a visible law enforcement presence in Amherst on certain days.”
Isbell said so far, he has not heard of any potential gatherings this weekend.
“I only keep people of the highest moral ethics around me, so, you know, no partying for me or my friends,” Isbell noted.
Another student told us that she would hate for the campus to reverse its course if students were to get together.
“We just went down from highest risk to ‘Elevated’ and I would hate to have to go back up that high danger category again, so I hope everyone stays safe,” said Rachel Hall, a junior at UMass Amherst.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, students will not be going on spring break this week. Students hope this will also contribute to less foot traffic.
“I’ve got exams next week, so I, for sure, am not going anywhere,” Hall added.
We also reached out to the Amherst Police Department. They told us they will be actively monitoring the situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.