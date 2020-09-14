AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Amherst Police Department has added a new member to their team.
Their new addition, named Winston, is not only brightening the spirits of local police officers, but he’s bringing joy to the western mass community.
Meet Winston, the fun and playful lab who also happens to be the latest addition at the Amherst Police Department.
“He arrived Thursday afternoon. He was sworn in Thursday afternoon. He came from Boonefield Labradors in Rindge, New Hampshire. This is the 12th dog they donated to police departments throughout New England,” said Winston’s partner Amherst Police Officer Bill Laramee.
Winston is not only the newest recruit. He’s the first comfort dog Amherst Police has ever had.
“He’s been terrific. My wife and I, we have two teenage children, but it’s like raising a newborn again. A lot of eyes on him, but he’s getting a lot of love and he’s giving it back,” Laramee explained.
Laramee told Western Mass News that thousands of people took part in naming Winston, which he felt speaks volumes to this community-funded program.
“There was Winston, Otis, Ollie, and Milo and I think Winston won over Otis by 200 votes and there were 6,000 people that voted, so it was very successful,” Laramee explained.
As you can imagine, Winston is already giving and getting so much love on the job.
“Right now, internally, it’s been a huge boost just for our officers. I bring him in in the morning and he’s making connections with them. Of course, he’s a puppy and everybody loves a puppy, but I think that will carry on throughout his time with us,” Laramee noted.
Winston is not only bringing up the morale at the police department. He’s being the connector to the community
“Just because of his cuteness at this point, you know, a lot of people like dogs. It’s a connection piece for us, so it will allow us to communicate with members of the community we otherwise wouldn’t,” Laramee said.
However, with social distancing protocols in place, Laramee said Winston won’t be out in the community too much, just yet.
“We are out and about, but taking precautions and treating him as if he is one of my family members…As society begins to reopen, my hope is to be in the senior centers and schools. I’m really connected with the universities, so I do a lot of outreach with students and community members, so really anywhere I go, he is going to go with me,” Laramee noted.
