AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Last June, the Amherst School District became aware of possible hazing that involved current and former ultimate frisbee team members.
The district's superintendent tells Western Mass News that multiple students reported the incident.
He says as soon as the district became aware, they reported it to the Amherst Police Department.
Both police and the school district conducted investigations.
No criminal charges have been filed.
The district says the students will be reprimanded by significantly cutting down their Spring 2020 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.