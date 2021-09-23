AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Developing news the Amherst-Pelham Regional School District School Committee meeting Thursday night discussing a vaccine mandate for students and staff approved by the Board of Health and when to implement the new policy.
The Board of Health is meeting again on Monday to re-look at the language in the new policy but eligible students and staff will likely be required to be fully vaccinated in order to attend Amherst Public Schools.
“Families are quite supportive and appreciative of the board of health for taking this up,” Superintendent Michael Morris said.
The Amherst-Pelham Regional School District likely becoming the first district in the state to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for eligible students and staff in order to attend or work in Amherst Public Schools.
“Students are most likely to be close contacts from other students than they are to be from staff members,” Morris said.
On Thursday evening the school committee discussed early thoughts on when to implement the new policy from the Board of Health which will allow for exemptions for medical and religious reasons.
Morris said 85 percent of eligible students are already vaccinated, and reaction to the mandate has been overwhelmingly positive.
“We received a couple of negative public comments around it but not from folks who live in Amherst or have a kid and in Amherst Public Schools,” Morris explained.
School committee members are waiting for final approval of the language in the policy from the Board of Health in a meeting scheduled for Monday, but say the sooner everyone is vaccinated the better.
“As soon as reasonably possible is how I would frame it if we were to go on the earlier or later we’re on that I would push for the earlier. We may lose some staff over this, we may lose some good staff with some strong beliefs, but it’s unfortunate but the situation calls for it,” Peter Deming said.
The Board of Health meeting is Monday, and a school committee meeting is Tuesday.
