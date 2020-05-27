AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Graduation day for seniors at Amherst Regional High School looked a little different Wednesday with students and their families coming together to celebrate apart due to coronavirus restrictions.
Seniors made their way to school on Wednesday to get what they've been working towards for years -- their diplomas.
"It's one day, but it really just is so much more,” senior Bryan Dole said. “It's four years of hard work. It’s four years of late nights, early mornings, waking up, you know.”
Unable to complete their final year physically at school because of COVID-19 restrictions, senior Vianca Acosta said it wasn't easy, but she was determined to stay optimistic.
“It was sad,” she said. “I was very, very sad, but I just tried to think everything will eventually become normal, and I'll still have college to go to."
Knowing the importance of the day, Principal Gene Jones said figuring out how to get everyone together in the safest way while remaining socially distant for a graduation ceremony was challenging but a no-brainer.
“We wanted our students to have that experience of crossing the stage and say, ‘Hey, this is the right of passage at Amherst Regional High School.’ Here at Hurricane Nation, we do it for our kids," Jones said.
That's exactly what took place over and over again in a day-long ceremony.
One by one, each senior walked up to the stage to receive their diploma, where they officially graduate alone on stage.
“It feels amazing, you know, just being able to have some people support me on this big day,” Dole said. “It really means a lot."
“This day means so much to all of the seniors, considering all the things of coronavirus that have happened, we've been stripped away of our senior spring, you know, having graduation is huge for all of us," Acosta said.
With 222 graduating seniors , faculty and staff organized this social-distancing ceremony making sure safety is still a top priority.
“We have sanitizers,” Jones said. “We sanitized the railings when the child goes across the stage, we have students distanced, a little bit more than six feet apart as they process the stage, staff is also wearing face masks."
Despite this year not ending the way many seniors predicted, Acosta said it's shaped them more than they ever anticipated.
“Our class has persevered through so much,” Acosta said. “I think we're one of the strongest classes out there considering no other class will have ever gone through this."
