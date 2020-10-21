AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Amherst Regional Schools will be shifting back to remote learning starting next week.
Superintendent Michael Morris told Western Mass News that remote learning will begin on October 26 for at least two weeks.
He said that while there has not been a significant uptick in cases in Amherst, Leverett, Pelham, or Shutesbury, there has been a significant enough increase in Hampden and Hampshire Counties to push their COVID-19 metric above in-school learning levels.
Those metrics were determined through an agreement between the district and the Amherst-Pelham Education Association and that clause indicates:
“If the metrics fail to be met at any time, the Districts will return to ‘Full Remote’ for all students...provided there are fewer than 28 new cases per week per 100,000 (using a 7-day rolling average) in Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden counties, with a weighting of .8 for Hampshire County, .1 for Franklin County and .1 for Hampden County, and the PCR positive test rate (using a 14-day rolling average) in Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden, with a weighting of .8 for Hampshire County, .1 for Franklin County and .1 for Hampden County, is less than 2.5%.”
If those metrics are met, students could start returning to the classroom on Monday, November 9.
