AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wednesday's storm also rolled through Hampshire county, causing downed power lines and trees.
Beyond a road closure sign on East Pleasant Street, there are downed lines and trees.
Some folks are without power and some of the people we spoke to said they’re surprised how bad the damage was from a storm that lasted a just couple of minutes.
“All a sudden, it got really dark and looked like it was going to rain,” said Karen Isabelle of Amherst.
Isabelle experienced exactly what others in western Massachusetts saw on Wednesday evening - the calm before the storm.
However, when the rain started to come down heavy, she witnessed the damage happening around her home.
“Tree snapped off in the backyard and I was standing there looking at that in awe,” Isabelle added.
Next, Isabelle said she saw a big pine tree slowly come up out of the road and then “it hit the wires, brought those down…sparks flew and so it was quite an exciting night.”
Isbaelle’s car is stuck in her driveway as downed lines block it from going anywhere, but she said she’s not too worried about being stuck at home.
“We’re lucky. Nobody got hurt. The house is still standing. We have a generator, so we’ll be doing fine,” Isabelle said.
That generator is what is currently keeping the lights on at Isabelle’s house.
A neighbor across the street said they saw a big flash of light.
“It started to rain really heavy, then all of a sudden, we saw a big flash of light and it hit…the powerline and then the tree went down,” said Rachel Poulton of Amherst.
Poulton has been without power since the storm struck. As for her plans until power is restored, she said, “Well, I didn’t have to work today, which was nice, and my boss is probably going to see this. I don’t know, guess just hangout. I charged my electronics in the car.”
Right now, MEMA reports just under 10 percent of Amherst is without power.
Poulton added that she received a text from Eversource. She said that they told her she should have power back on by Saturday.
