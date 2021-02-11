AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An Amherst woman is speaking out after she got her nails done for her birthday and told Western Mass News she saw UMass Amherst students at the nail salon and added that they weren’t social distancing.
This incident comes after the university asked students to quarantine due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
“Some of the clients, these are just women telling other people in the room, 'Yes, I’m a UMass student,'" said Amherst resident Dede Wilson.
Wilson is sharing with Western Mass News what she saw at a Hampshire County nail salon on Tuesday. She said she was concerned because all UMass Amherst students are currently supposed to be self-quarantining because of rising COVID-19 cases. They're only supposed to leave to get food, a coronavirus test, or go to the doctor.
"They were also very, they were in couples, and they were like on top of one another. Like sitting right next to one another," Wilson explained.
She told us she filed a complaint with the university online, using a student conduct referral form. But she wants action taken against the students.
"What is the discipline? Is it suspension? Is it expulsion?" she added.
Western Mass News reached out to the university about their process, and the school's officials released a statement, saying:
"All reported incidents will be reviewed to determine if a violation of the code of student conduct allegedly occurred. If so, the case assigned to a staff member in the Dean of Students Office for resolution."
This week, 354 UMass students were referred for review for allegedly breaking the school's COVID-19 rules.
Western Mass News reached out to the salon for a comment but have not heard back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.