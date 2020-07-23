AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A family-owned restaurant in Amherst struggling to attract customers during the pandemic turns to social media, and the response has been overwhelming.
"Kelly’s is a place where people come, and it’s a community," said the co-owner of Kelly’s Restaurant, Kerin O’Brien.
Kelly’s Restaurant in Amherst has been open for open almost 30-years, and the owners pride themselves on running the family establishment.
When Governor Charlie Baker first announced all restaurants had to shut down back in March due to coronavirus restrictions. O’Brien, who owns the restaurant with her husband, said she stayed calm and thought it would only last for a short time.
"It’s okay. We will weather this storm. It’s probably just a few weeks while they get things under control...maybe a month. Four months later, we were looking at each other, saying what are we going to do now," O'Brien explained.
Once the state began reopening in phases, and allowing for outside dining, O’Brien told Western Mass News the restaurant faced other challenges.
"This building is owned by a landlord, and we share the space with seven other stores," she said. "It’s not fair to ask them for a portion of the parking lot for us, their business, as well as needs patrons."
The restaurant is located on College Street, near UMass and other local colleges, and O'Brien said they've suffered significantly by the loss of business students usually bring in.
"We realize when the parents come back to pick up students for graduation, we lost all that, and when the parents bring students back...we lost all that," she explained.
Finally, the O’Briens could see a light at the end of the tunnel when the state began allowing inside dining.
The first day the restaurant reopened on July 14, O’Brien said she was thankful to see support from the local police department, but soon all the tables were empty.
"It’s been emotional, and we have had such support, but then we came a week later, and it was just a dull, and I didn’t know what to do," O'Brien said.
She then captured a moment on camera, a sight she has never seen...her husband staring out the window, wondering why no customers were coming in.
She posted the picture on social media, and the response was overwhelming.
"It was amazing...the out-pour of love has been incredible, the phone hasn’t stopped ringing. People are here in the community. Strangers who have never been here before...showing up and being present," O'Brien explained.
After seeing the post on Facebook, one customer drove from Belchertown to try Kelly’s Restaurant for the first time, and to support local business.
"It just really touched my heart because local businesses are all looking for people to come in, and I said it would be a great place to take the kids for breakfast," said Belchertown resident Valerie Pinciak.
O’Brien told Western Mass News the support from the community shows her that we’re all in this together.
"I mean, you can see the tears, these are not sad tears, these are happy tears. I'm so grateful for the people who saw those posts and showed up...they were present, and they supported my husband," O'Brien noted.
Right now, Kelly's serves breakfast only, but they hope to add lunch again soon.
