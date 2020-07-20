AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The chancellor of UMass Amherst announced about 50% of students plan to live on campus this fall. That means businesses in downtown Amherst may lose half of their college student clientele.
"It's roughly 7,000 out of about 14,000 beds of students that have agreed to come back to campus, roughly between 50-60% of our capacity,” Chancellor Kumble Subbawamy said. “Which is really what most universities are operating at and what our original intention was, but we had a tactical shift in how we were going to get to that number."
Some businesses are not going to sugar coat it saying their business does rely on college students. But others are saying they’re going to direct their focus to local customers.
“It would be a lie to say it doesn’t have any impact on our business,” said Joe Deng, co-founder of LimeRed Teahouse. “What we really hope is that we hope that we have loyal customers that will still come out.”
The loyal customers Deng is talking about could potentially not be returning back to Amherst for school, so the money his business typically brings in with 50% of college students coming back, may not be the same.
“I’m looking maybe possibly at 30% of what we use to make and just trying to make do with that,” he said.
Deng said he hopes that will allow him to keep his doors open till everything is back to normal.
“So really I think you’ll find a lot of us basically going in survival mode just trying to stick around so that next year we can try it again and hopefully be in a better position,” he said.
Behind the LimeRed Teahouse is Johnny’s Tavern. They’re positioning their focus to local customers who are around the majority of the time.
“Local clientele is definitely strong enough that we can survive,” said Nathan Yee, assistant general manager of Johnny’s Tavern. “The college is just the icing on the cake for us. I mean, obviously, we have a lot of customers that are college affiliated, but we also have tons of customers in the western Mass area.”
UMass is back in session on August 24. The UMass Amherst chancellor also said students who have face-to-face classes or a meal plan will be tested for coronavirus weekly. That includes students who also live off-campus.
