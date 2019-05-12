AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Following a busy weekend in Amherst after graduation, today was the grand opening of RiSE Amherst.
RiSE is officially the third recreational pot shop to open up in Hampshire County.
This morning, RiSE Amherst opened their doors to the public and became the first recreational pot shop in the town of Amherst.
Geoff Kravitz, the Economic Development Director for the town of Amherst, was the first ever customer to purchase recreational marijuana at rise.
“It's taken a," Kravitz tells us. "Little bit longer, state-wide, to roll out, but within the first six to seven months to open in the state, we have one in Amherst, so I think most of the residents are excited to see what it brings.”
Kravitz says he is hopeful the opening on Sunday is a lot calmer than it was for NETA in Northampton, but RiSE certainitly planned for the crowds.
Representatives say they are ready for about 200-500 people.
“We’re ready," Jennifer Barry. Vice President of Retail for Green Thumb Industries, stated. "We have police detail, which is here already and ready to go with a full team.”
Before the opening, RiSE's menu went live for customers to see what they offer before even getting here.
They include edibles, pre-rolls, concentrates and much more.
“We have," continued Barry. "Everything anybody could possibly want, and a very robust inventory right now, so, again, patients, they can have anything on our menu, and then our adult-use and 21-and-over have a little more of an edited menu."
Sunday was not only a big day for RiSE, but it was also Mother's Day.
Jennifer Barry tells Western Mass News they didn’t intend to open up on Mother's Day, but they are.
“We actually did not earmark," said Barry. "Mother's Day and graduation, but it's just the way our inspections happened. We have to wait for the CCC to commence our operations, and, when we got it earlier this week plus a three-day grace period, it landed us on Mother's Day.”
Rachel Kent from Greenfield was the first mother to purchase at RiSE.
“It’s a nice facility," says Kent. "I was here when the other side opened, just before the public got to see. but it's very nice.”
Every mother that showed up today left with new products, roses, donuts and a ticket for free ice cream at Atkins Farm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.