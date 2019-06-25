AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News first brought to light issues related to a firefighter shortage in Amherst last month.
What the firefighters union and the town's fire chief were worried about then actually happened just days ago when a fire broke out on a college campus with only one firefighter available to initially respond.
Days after a blaze was extinguished at Amherst College, a problem is still burning at the fire department in town.
“We don't have enough staff, our activity is growing," said Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson.
Due to a high number of calls last Friday, there was only one fire truck available to respond to the reported fire inside the Amherst College science lab and only one firefighter to assess the situation.
"It's significantly dangerous. The national standard suggests having four firefighters on an apparatus and we're barely meeting with just one," said Matthew Sposito, union president of Amherst Firefighters Local 1764.
Sposito and Nelson, who spoke to Western Mass News by phone, sounded off on their under-staffing issue. They said they're stretched thin, constantly on-call with not enough bodies to go around.
Each told Western Mass News the problem has been brought up before, but they feel their concerns are falling on deaf ears.
"I remember hearing about the issue 20 years before I came here," Nelson said.
It's a longstanding problem that's been looked at in town before.
In 2017, a consulting firm called the Carlson Group looked at these needs. Their report found that the department should consider staffing during peak hours, like on weekends. Also, increase the amount of personnel always on hand from at least seven, which makes up one engine and two ambulances, to at least nine.
This would give them an extra ambulance, limiting cross-staffing.
"While all of our resources are tied up approximately 45 percent of the time, we have concurrent calls coming in, depleting our services, so we have to call in the surrounding communities and towns to come and back-fill," Sposito added.
It sounds sensical, but something, or lack thereof, is in the way.
"There has been no progress to make that nine person minimum and in 1965, the reorganization study suggested we have 15 firefighters. We have only increased our call volume by 500 percent since 1965," Sposito said.
Both the union and the chief agree that the root of this problem, which is decades old, is funding and they both agree that they're going to need a whole lot more of it.
That's because the cost to hire those additional bodies is steep. That same Carlson Group study, finding that each firefighter paramedic would cost at least $100,000 or more per year.
It's a necessary evil, if you ask first responders.
"Make public safety a priority. We are currently requesting the townspeople push that," Sposito said.
[Reporter: Bottom-line, it could be them that you can't respond to?]
"Absolutely," Sposito said.
Western Mass News reached out to Amherst town officials. In a statement, acting town manager Dave Ziomek said: “We fully support our fire department and police department. The town manager has and will continue to have conversations on appropriate staffing levels.”
