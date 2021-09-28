AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Amherst school committee finalized the timeline for the student COVID-19 vaccine mandate Tuesday night and approved a mandate for staff.
All public school students are now required to show proof of an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 1. Staff members are also required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This is the first COVID-19 vaccine mandate for school students in the state.
