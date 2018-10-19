Amherst St in Granby reopened after car rolls onto side.

GRANBY, MA (WGGB.WSHM) - Amherst Street is reopened after a car manages to roll onto its side.
The accident occurred around noon Friday at the corner of Amherst and Aldrich St.
When our crews arrived on scene, an ambulance could be seen driving away in a hurry.
No word on if anyone was injured or what caused the accident to occur, and traffic is still being diverted around the accident.
Delays are expected if you are heading in that direction.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.