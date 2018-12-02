AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of Amherst made history Sunday afternoon, holding an inauguration for its first-ever town council.
The new councilors were sworn in at the Amherst Pelham Regional High School.
Earlier this year, residents voted to replace the representative town meeting and the five-member select board with a thirteen-member town council.
Sunday's ceremony featured a number of key speakers, and it was emceed by long-time Amherst leader Nancy Eddy.
Judge Jim Collins was on hand to swear in the new councilors.
