(WGGB/WSHM) -- Two local communities are enacting specific parking bans in an effort to clear out snow.
Westfield will have downtown parking ban in effect from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, December 6 so that crews can remove snow from the area.
This ban is limited to the following:
- Streets surrounding Park Square (Elm St., Court St., Broad St., and Main St.)
- Elm St. from Franklin St. to Court St.
- Court St. from Park Square to Washington St.
- Main St. from Park Square to Mechanic St.
During this ban, no on-street parking in those areas will be allowed.
Amherst officials said that their ban will cover the downtown area from 11:59 p.m. Thursday December 5 until 7 a.m. Friday, Decemer 6. Parking is prohibited from midnight to 7 a.m. in the Downtown area of the following streets:
- Main Street from South Pleasant Street to Webster Street
- South Pleasant from College Street to Main Street
- Amity Street from South Pleasant Street to Lincoln Avenue
- North Pleasant from Main Street to Triangle Street
- East Pleasant from North Pleasant Street to Triangle Street
- Spring Street from Churchill Street to Boltwood Ave
- Boltwood Ave from College Street to Main Street
- Sellen Street from South Prospect Street to South Pleasant Street
- Lessey Street from Churchill Street to dead end
- Churchill Street from Spring Street to Lessey Street
- All meters spots on North Prospect Street, Hallock Street, and South Prospect Street
In Amherst, parking is prohibited in all town parking lots from midnight to 7 a.m., except for the following three locations:
- The lower level of the parking garage
- The town portion of the Pray Street Lot
- Northern row of the town N Pleasant St Lot (row closest to church only)
For more closings, delays, and parking bans, CLICK HERE.
