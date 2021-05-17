HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest after allegedly hitting a stroller with her vehicle this afternoon.
Hadley Police Lt. Mitchell Kuc said that around 2:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the Mountain Farms parking lot after receiving a 911 call reporting that a woman, who appeared impaired, struck a baby stroller with her vehicle.
Kuc noted that a 17-month-old child was in the stroller at the time, but there were no injuries reported.
Police arrested Tammy Haut-Donahue of Amherst on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol. She is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
