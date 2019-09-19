AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday kicks off global climate change strike week and millions of students will be rallying in support of the planet.
More than 10,000 youth activists are expected in Boston.
"We’re going to get people over there and have a huge rally with speakers and march to the statehouse for direct action," Amherst Regional High School Naomi Johnson tells us.
Johnson says that there will be over 700 strike events in America tomorrow and over 3,000 worldwide.
"We’re building an army of young people to stop climate change and create millions of great jobs in the process," continued Johnson.
Johnson says youth activists are in support of passing the Green New Deal, which is a proposal to have a green America by 2030, updating old infrastructure and erasing fossil fuels from the environment.
"It would be a great thing, because it would create millions of jobs, revitalize our economy, and, most importantly, create a healthy Earth," stated Johnson.
We’re told 800 students from western Massachusetts alone are expected to attend the protest Friday in Boston.
Johnson tells us there are thirteen charter buses scheduled to transport kids from across western Mass to Boston.
Instead of going to school, she is one of the hundreds of students boarding the bus.
Amherst Regional High School released this statement to Western Mass News in support of the climate protest Friday and saying in part:
“Students will be participating in teacher-generated climate-based activities in other schools in the district tomorrow.”
Johnson says it is inspiring to see the number of people her age making a difference in the world.
"Just knowing if they can do that, I can do that too, and it gives me power knowing that others have done incredible things and just knowing I can reach out to them for help with that is just really inspiring," added Johnson.
