WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Tuesday, the Amici Partners Group, LLC, an entity comprised of experienced restaurant investors, operators, casual dining chains for more than 25 years, acquired Friendly's Restaurants.
Friendly's currently comprises 130 corporate-owned and franchised restaurant locations for the past 80 years along the East Coast.
Craig Erlich, President, and CEO of Amici Partners and its affiliated company BRIX Holdings, LLC, a multi-brand franchising company, released a statement on the latest announcement, saying:
"The investors of Amici Partners Group, LLC have been involved with the Friendly's Restaurant brand in many capacities over the years, not only as owners/operators and leaders in the system but also as longtime loyal customers of this iconic brand. Based on our connection to the chain, strong investment capabilities, and seasoned management team, we believe we will be able to continue to reinvigorate this much-loved brand for both loyal patrons and new customers alike."
For more information regarding the acquisition and what this will mean for Friendly's Restaurants, you can click here.
